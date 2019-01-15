Fortnite 7.2 Patch Notes with Scoped Revolver, Glider Redeploy, Bug Fixes, More

ESPAT Media/Getty Images

Glider redeploy returned to the standard game modes of Fortnite Battle Royale on Tuesday as part of version 7.20. The video game's latest patch notes also featured a new scoped revolver, adjustments to the sniper rifles and a large number of bug fixes.

Although the ability to redeploy your glider has remained available in larger team modes, it was removed from solo, duo and squad play in November after a brief test run.

Epic Games has decided to bring the mechanic back, but rather than having it as an option at any time, the glider must now occupy an inventory slot if gamers want it available. It can be acquired through the normal looting process, and each one will come with 10 charges.

It will probably be more popular among pro players in scrim matches, where end-game movement is crucial to success, than in standard public lobbies. Pros could effectively run a kit featuring a deagle, shotgun, grappler, glider and a healing item if they feel confident without the quick fire of an SMG.

The scoped revolver is an alternative to other long-range weapons.

It's available in epic or legendary variations and doesn't pack as much per-shot punch as a sniper (42 or 44 base damage), but it carries six rounds instead of one. So it will basically work as a middle ground between the snipers and the scoped assault rifle.

Twitch streamer Dakotaz showcased the new gun in action:

Speaking of the snipers, Epic also changed the bullet trajectory of the bolt-action sniper, suppressed sniper, semi-auto sniper and hunting rifle to match the heavy sniper. The bullet drop will be the same regardless of which sniper you're using instead of having to adjust your line of fire.

Other weapon adjustments include adding an overheat mechanic on the minigun after about six seconds and allowing first-shot accuracy while using a zipline.

Meanwhile, the latest patch also addresses some of the lingering glitches throughout Season 7.

The biggest fix is eliminating the issue where players jumping off an X-4 Stormwing plane were unable to activate their glider, leading to a fall-damage death.

There were also adjustments to the ziplines to make them more stable, a change to ensure balloons pop during explosions and an alteration to prevent scoped rifles from reaching peak accuracy too quickly.

One modification that's likely to generate significant conversation among the pro community is reducing the maximum number of small shields that can be carried from 10 to six. It could make other health items more popular since six minis, three full shields or two slurps all equate to 150 shield/health.

Finally, a "bonus" wall will be created when players attempt to build a wall and more than 70 percent of it is below the ground, thus not providing the necessary cover from opponent shots.