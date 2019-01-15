Steve Harvey Named Host of 2019 NFL Honors Award Show

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

The National Football League announced Tuesday that talk-show host Steve Harvey will host the 2019 NFL Honors award show on Saturday, Feb. 2, at the FOX Theatre in Atlanta.

Harvey hosts the Emmy Award-winning talk show Steve as well as Family Feud. Of course, he achieved internet infamy with his 2015 Miss Universe flub.

The NFL Honors has been hosted on the eve of the Super Bowl since its inception in 2012. Among the awards that will be presented are the Associated Press Most Valuable Player award, the AP Coach of the Year award and the Touchdown Celebration of the Year.

Previous hosts of the award show include Alec Baldwin, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Meyers, Conan O'Brien and Rob Riggle.

The NFL Honors will air Feb. 2 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.