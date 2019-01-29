Every NFL Team's Best Candidate to Break Out Next Season

0 of 32

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

You cannot overstate the impact a breakout player can have on the fortunes of an NFL team.

Just ask the Kansas City Chiefs, who rode the breakout to end all breakouts by quarterback Patrick Mahomes to within one drive of a trip to Super Bowl LIII.

Damn you, Tom Brady. Damn you and your infernal goodness.

There are a number of factors that have to come together in order for a breakout to happen. The first, of course, is talent—the skills, tools and development have to be there for a player to go from afterthought to key contributor. However, situation plays a key part, too—the table has to be set for that player to come in from the shadows and step into the light.

Whether it's a quarterback or an edge-rusher, a tailback or a safety, every team in the NFL has one player for which those factors appear to be coming together—one young player who could be set for a coming-out party in 2019.

And with 30 of the NFL's 32 teams done for the season, fans far and wide could use a little hope for the future right about now.

