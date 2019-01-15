Super Bowl 2019: Latest Odds, Predictions and More for NFL Championship Game

Butch Dill/Associated Press

For the sixth season in a row, the No. 1 or No. 2 seed from the AFC and NFC will advance to the Super Bowl.

In the eyes of the odds makers, the top seeds in each conference are expected to make the trip to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for Super Bowl 53.

Based off recent history, the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints are in good positions to move on to the NFL's championship game, as home teams are 10-0 in conference championships over the last five years.

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are more than capable of bucking the trend and winning on the road, but the Chiefs and Saints are the top seeds for a reason, and they'll be able to prove that Sunday.

Updated Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl Matchup Prediction

Chiefs vs. Saints

A matchup between the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC would be refreshing to neutrals, and that's not just because the New England Patriots won't be involved in a Super Bowl.

Kansas City hasn't been to the Super Bowl since Len Dawson led the Chiefs past the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV.

New Orleans has a single Super Bowl appearance in its franchise history and that came in 2010, when Drew Brees powered the Saints past the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV.

Not only would this matchup end title game droughts for both franchises, it would produce one of the best quarterback matchups in recent memory, as Patrick Mahomes goes up against Drew Brees.

Mahomes and Brees will get to Super Bowl LIII by turning in impressive performances on home soil during conference championship weekend.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are 8-1 at Arrowhead Stadium, with the lone loss coming to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15.

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

In those nine games, the Chiefs have outscored opponents 290-157 with their defense holding five visiting teams to under 20 points.

Mahomes is one of the main reasons why Kansas City is so successful at home, as he averages 301.7 passing yards per game at Arrowhead Stadium.

What makes the second-year quarterback so impressive in the Kansas City offense is his ability to release the ball at any angle and the collection of targets he has at his disposal.

The speed of wide receiver Tyreek Hill and the size of tight end Travis Kelce help the Chiefs create mismatches in the passing game that Mahomes is able to exploit.

Brees and the Saints put together a similar dominance at the Superdome, as they're 7-2 at home with one of those victories being a Week 9 triumph over the Los Angeles Rams, who they face in the NFC Championship.

In addition to achieving regular-season success in New Orleans, the Saints are 6-0 in home playoff games during the Brees era.

Just like Mahomes, Brees has a wealth of options to work with in the passing game, with wide receiver Michael Thomas leading the charge.

But what separates the Saints from the Chiefs, and most other teams in the NFL, is the ability of their running backs to star in both facets of the offense.

Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram have the ability to threaten opposing defenses by bludgeoning them at the line of scrimmage and leaking out to the flanks to provide Brees with short options in the passing game if nothing is open downfield.

Bill Feig/Associated Press

If the Saints and Chiefs win their respective conference championship games, the immediate reaction would be to bet the over at the Super Bowl, but you can't count out the impact both defenses have had on their respective seasons.

Although Kansas City's overall defensive numbers aren't stellar, it has some talented individuals in Dee Ford, Chris Jones and Justin Houston who are all capable of putting Brees under pressure.

New Orleans boasts a talented secondary, which is headlined by Marshon Lattimore, Vonn Bell and Marcus Williams.

All of New Orleans' defensive backs are capable of picking off the slightest of mistakes by Mahomes and turning them into points or good field position for the offense to take advantage of.

Of course, both teams need to focus on their respective conference championship games first, but if the pair of No. 1 seeds advance to the Super Bowl, there will be plenty of intriguing matchups to break down in the two weeks leading up to the title game.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.