Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner Scorecard Predictions, Odds and Prop Bets

How Foo Yeen/Getty Images

Manny Pacquiao's best days are past him. He is no longer the fighter he was when he claimed 15 victories in a row from 2005 to 2011, beating the likes of Oscar De La Hoya, Miguel Cotto, Ricky Hatton, Shane Mosley and Juan Manuel Marquez (twice).

However, the 40-year-old superstar is still a huge draw and occasionally electric, and his return to the United States on Saturday to take on Adrien Broner will have many rightly hooked.

Pac-Man's last two fights, a controversial defeat to Jeff Horn and a knockout win against Lucas Matthysse, took place in Australia and Malaysia, respectively.

But he returns to Las Vegas's MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday to defend his WBA welterweight crown against 29-year-old Broner, who has a shot to finally start making good on his early potential.

Pacquiao is the favourite to prevail, but Broner will be desperate to upset the odds having not won either of his last two fights.

In his last visit to the ring, he came away with a draw against Jessie Vargas following his unanimous decision defeat to Mikey Garcia in July 2017.

Fight Odds

Outcome

Pacquiao win (1-3)

Broner win (9-4)

Figures courtesy of OddsShark

Win Type

Pacquiao by decision or technical decision (evens)

Pacquiao by KO, TKO or DQ (11-4)

Broner by decision or technical decision (9-2)

Broner by KO, TKO or DQ (5-1)

Draw or technical draw (20-1)

Figures courtesy of OddsChecker

If Broner beats Pacquiao, it will be the biggest win of the American's career by some distance.

He is clearly aware of what a victory could do for him. Per the Mirror's Martin Domin, Broner said in the build-up: "After this victory, I will be taking over the sport of boxing. This is just the beginning."

It was a predictably hubristic comment from the underdog, whose career to date has been regularly plagued by legal issues outside the ring.



Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Pacquiao has little to prove, but a win over Broner could take him closer to a rematch against Floyd Mayweather Jr.



The pair's 2015 meeting was a huge letdown as Money ran out an easy winner.

However, the pair met back in September to discuss a potential rematch, which could be scheduled for late 2019 if Pacquiao wins on Saturday, per Dan Rafael of ESPN.

As the man himself noted, though: "I have to go through this fight first before we talk about Floyd Mayweather."

Pac-Man's defeat of Matthysse was notable because it was his first victory by knockout since he beat Cotto in 2009:

It showed he still has the punching power to land the killer blow, and he will be looking for another knockout victory in Las Vegas on Saturday.

It is difficult to know how Broner will approach the fight given how much is on the line for him.

But he has historically been a cautious fighter, modelling himself on Mayweather's defensive style.

That could frustrate Pacquiao, but then again, Broner is nowhere near as talented as Mayweather.

If he does not feel he is winning the fight come the later rounds, Broner may be forced to open up a little, which will give Pacquiao the opportunity to earn a second successive knockout win.

Prediction: Pacquiao by TKO in ninth round