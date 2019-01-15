Larry Fitzgerald Unsure of Future, Praises 'Hell of a Coach' Kliff Kingsbury

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is undecided on his playing future.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Fitzgerald gave a noncommittal answer regarding whether he plans to play next season, saying: "I don't know yet. Taking a little time to figure it out still."

While Fitzgerald has yet to make a decision on that front, he heaped praise on new Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury: "Hell of a coach. ... Look at his resume. He's innovative offensively. That's the wave of the future right now. So I'm excited for the chance to meet him."

The Cards hired Kingsbury to replace Steve Wilks, who was fired after going 3-13 in his only season as Arizona's head coach.

Kingsbury went just 35-40 in six seasons as the head coach at Texas Tech, including a 5-7 mark in 2018.

Fitzgerald is a 15-year NFL veteran who has built a Hall of Fame resume during his illustrious career.

After he topped 100 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards in three consecutive seasons, however, his production dropped off in 2018. Life after quarterback Carson Palmer and head coach Bruce Arians proved difficult for the 35-year-old Fitzgerald, as he finished with 69 catches for 734 yards and six touchdowns.

Even so, returning in 2019 could be tempting since it will mark quarterback Josh Rosen's second NFL season, and Kingsbury figures to install a passing-friendly offense much like he did at Texas Tech.

Fitzgerald is an 11-time Pro Bowler who ranks third all-time in receptions (1,303), second in receiving yards (16,279) and sixth in receiving touchdowns (116). While he is already one of the greatest wideouts in NFL history, sticking around for at least one more season to put up numbers in a pass-happy offense would further solidify his place in NFL history.

Fitzgerald can become a free agent this offseason, but he has given no indication that he wants to play for any team other than the Cardinals.

In terms of a timeline, he said he is taking it "day by day" until he comes to his final decision.