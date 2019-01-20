Manny Pacquiao Retirement: Examining Pac-Man's Legacy After Broner Win

John Locher/Associated Press

Making his 2019 debut, Manny Pacquiao (61-7-2) defeated Adrien Broner (33-4-1) via unanimous decision at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday night.

Per the Los Angeles Times' Lance Pugmire, the judges ruled in favor of Pacquiao, 117-111, 116-112 and 116-112.

With the victory, Pac-Man successfully defended his WBA welterweight title, which he earned by defeating Lucas Matthysse in July 2018.

Beating Broner certainly is a nice resume-padder, but at this point, Pacquiao's boxing legacy was already in good shape. When asked if he was doing Broner a favor by having this bout, Pac-Man told TMZ (Warning: NSFW language) that he made the matchup happen for the fans.

After all, this was someone who suffered just two defeats through his first 43 fights—and that was before he ripped off 15 consecutive wins from September 2005 to November 2011. His list of defeated opponents is quite impressive: Oscar De La Hoya, Juan Manuel Marquez (twice), Ricky Hatton, Miguel Cotto, Shane Mosley and Timothy Bradley Jr.

Add Broner to that list now.

Even with all of those noteworthy wins, though, Pac-Man is determined to continue to prove himself as he ages.

"My journey in this sport is still continuing. I've accomplished everything I've wanted to, but I also want to continue to keep my name at the top," Pacquiao said, per ESPN's Dan Rafael. "Even at 40 years old, I can still show the best of Manny Pacquiao. I'm going to give the fans the speed and power that they're used to seeing."

Of course, Pacquiao has also missed out on some golden opportunities to further cement his legacy in the past. There's no shame in losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0), but Pacquiao did not appear to be anywhere near the top of his game in the unanimous-decision loss. Of course, a torn rotator cuff may be the reason why.

The initial Mayweather showdown may have resulted in a disappointing outcome for Pac-Man, but he has since responded by winning four of his last five fights.

Pacquiao revealed immediately after defeating Broner, per FightNights.com, that he is willing to fight Mayweather again. If that fight happens and he can avenge his 2015 loss, that would be arguably the biggest victory he could have at this point.

Pacquiao's legacy was going to be solidified whether he won or lost on Saturday. However, defeating a fighter of Broner's caliber certainly provides a nice boost as his career winds down.