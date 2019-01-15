Amir Khan vs. Terence Crawford Fight for WBO Welterweight Title Announced

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Amir Khan will challenge Terence Crawford for the WBO Welterweight Championship on April 20, according to Sky Sports.

Per Declan Warrington of PA Sport, promoter Bob Arum said on Tuesday that the fight will take place at either Madison Square Garden in New York City or the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The venue will officially be secured and announced later in the week.

Crawford, 31, is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, and he owns a perfect professional record of 34-0.

The Nebraska native has dominated the competition en route to becoming a champion in three different weight classes, but he has just two fights under his belt at welterweight.

After knocking out Jeff Horn in the ninth round of their bout in June, Crawford scored a 12th-round knockout of Jose Benavidez Jr. in October.

Khan will undoubtedly be the most high-profile opponent of Crawford's career, as the Brit is a former WBA and IBF light-welterweight champion.

The 32-year-old Khan also won a silver medal at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece.

Khan is 33-4 as a professional, and he has won seven of his past eight fights, with the only loss coming to Canelo Alvarez in May 2016.

Since that loss, Khan has defeated Phil Lo Greco by knockout and Samuel Vargas by unanimous decision.

Per ESPN.com's Dan Rafael, the bout is scheduled to main-event the first pay-per-view card of the seven-year partnership between ESPN and Top Rank promotions.