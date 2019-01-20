Pacquiao vs. Broner Purse: Known Prize-Money Payout Distribution

John Locher/Associated Press

Manny Pacquiao defeated Adrien Broner via unanimous decision at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Saturday night for the 61st victory of his storied career.

Per the Los Angeles Times' Lance Pugmire, the judges ruled in favor of Pacquiao, 117-111, 116-112 and 116-112.

For Pacquaio (61-7-2), it marks his fourth victory in his last five bouts and his seventh in his last nine outings. Also of note, it was his first fight in the United States since Nov. 5, 2016.

Broner (33-4-1) now drops to 0-2-1 in his last three fights, with his last win coming against Adrian Granados in February 2017.

This showdown turns out to be the latest payday for these fighters, with Pacquiao taking home the bigger check.

Per the terms of the contract, Pacquiao will receive $10 million plus a percentage of the profits, while Broner will receive $2.5 million along with a percentage of the profits.

This is just the latest instance in which Pacquiao has been able to cash in. Per ESPN's Dan Rafael, Pac-Man made at least $10 million in prize money from his bout with Jeff Horn in July 2017. That comes after he raked in approximately $24 million in his two previous fights, according to Abac Cordero of the Philippine Star.

Per Cordero, Pacquiao made $20 million for an April 2016 clash with Timothy Bradley Jr. That came on the heels of Pac-Man padding his bank account in a May 2015 showdown with Floyd Mayweather Jr., which Darren Rovell and Rafael reported resulted in $150 million for Pacquiao even in a loss.

As for Broner, this fight wasn't solely about money. Per the Mirror's Martin Domin, Broner saw this tilt as a golden opportunity to shape his legacy.

"Growing up and seeing Pacquiao fight, of course I always wanted to fight him. I'm a competitor. One day I want to be the best, and to be the best you have to beat the best. It starts here.

"This is my first PPV but I was always supposed to be here. God doesn't make mistakes. After this victory, I will be taking over the sport of boxing. This is just the beginning.

"His last fight he did stop [Lucas] Matthysse, so I'm pretty sure he still has power. But I'm going to be ready, I'm going to be ready for whatever he brings to the table. We're in shape to get it done, I can tell you that.

"This win makes me an icon. It makes me what I always wanted to be, and what everybody always thought I would be. A win here and I'm a legend overnight."

Broner didn't get that signature win, but he still was able to capture a nice payout.