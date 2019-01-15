Arsenal's Petr Cech Announces Retirement Plans at End of 2018-19 Season

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 19: Petr Cech of Arsenal during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on December 19, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has announced he will retire at the end of this season, when his contract at the Emirates Stadium expires.

Former Chelsea stalwart Cech started this season as manager Unai Emery's first choice but has since lost his place to Bernd Leno. After making 623 appearances for the two London clubs, Cech announced on Tuesday that he will hang up his gloves at the end of the 2018-19 campaign:

The Gunners are currently fifth in the Premier League, and Cech will hope to help the club clinch UEFA Champions League qualification in what will be his final professional season.

       

