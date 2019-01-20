Super Bowl 2019: Schedule, Start Time, Performers, TV Info for Patriots vs. Rams

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

NFL fans would be hard-pressed to find a better Super Bowl matchup than the one they will get on Sunday, Feb. 3.

Super Bowl LIII will feature two high-octane offenses with superstar quarterbacks at the helm in Tom Brady's New England Patriots and Jared Goff's Los Angeles Rams. The Patriots advanced with an impressive overtime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game, while Los Angeles joined them with an overtime triumph of its own over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game.

With the matchup now set, here is a look at some of the critical information for the upcoming showdown.

Super Bowl LIII Schedule and Broadcast Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 3

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

TV: CBS

Halftime Performers

The football isn't the only thing that will make headlines at the Super Bowl, as the halftime show is one of the most anticipated and memorable concerts of every year.

This year's show will feature Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi, as the Adam Levine-fronted band and the NFL confirmed on Twitter:

The inclusion of Big Boi, who is best known for being one half of the duo Outkast alongside Andre 3000, gives the show an Atlanta connection seeing how he is a Georgia native.

The announcement of the three performers comes after Us Weekly cited a source in December who said Maroon 5 was "having a lot of trouble finding guests" to join them, with many turning down offers because Colin Kaepernick is not playing in the NFL.

Jem Aswad and Shirley Halperin of Variety reported in December that Jay-Z was attempting to talk Scott out of joining Maroon 5 during the show.

Kaepernick made headlines as a member of the San Francisco 49ers when he was the first NFL player to protest racial injustice and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem. Despite having a Super Bowl appearance on his resume, the 31-year-old—who filed a collusion grievance against the league's owners in 2017—hasn't laced it up for an NFL team since the 2016 campaign.

According to Hilary Hughes of Billboard, Scott only agreed to join the halftime festivities after reaching an agreement with the NFL that will see the league "make a joint donation to an organization fighting for social justice."

Prediction

At this point, it feels foolish to go against Brady and the Patriots.

The 41-year-old legend went into Arrowhead Stadium and outlasted Patrick Mahomes in a showdown that featured 38 combined points in the fourth quarter. Rather than pass the torch to the potential MVP on the road, Brady directed a touchdown drive in the final two minutes of regulation after his team fell behind by four points and then led the game-winning score in overtime.

He faced three different 3rd-and-10s on the overtime drive alone and converted all of them, underscoring his ability to come through in the biggest moments time and time again.

New England also has the personnel to exploit a Rams defense that finished 23rd in the league in rushing yards allowed during the regular season. Between Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead and James White, the Patriots can control the line of scrimmage and prevent the Rams from consistently rushing Brady in the pocket.

While Goff, Todd Gurley and the Rams offense has plenty of weapons, they will be watching from the sideline as New England's running game controls the clock and Brady converts critical third downs to keep drives alive.

The result will be a sixth Super Bowl title for No. 12.

Prediction: Patriots 31, Rams 23