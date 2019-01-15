Finn Balor Must Unleash the Demon vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble 2019

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

After winning a Fatal 4-Way match to become the new No. 1 contender for the Universal Championship, Finn Balor must unleash The Demon when he squares off against Brock Lesnar at the 2019 edition of the Royal Rumble.

Balor standing across the ring from The Beast will be a perfect example of the classic David vs. Goliath underdog storyline, but in this case, Balor has a secret weapon at his disposal; The Demon.

As seen from Lesnar’s previous matches with smaller Superstars like Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles, the dichotomy works to perfection thanks to The Beast’s willingness to sell the offense of his less imposing challengers.

Especially a challenger as over with the fans as The Demon.

Any match involving Lesnar will be a massive draw for WWE due to his mainstream appeal generated by a successful UFC career, but with Balor possibly unleashing The Demon, the bout would satisfy hardcore and casual wrestling fans alike.

As exciting as Balor getting a shot at Lesnar and his title at a marquee pay-per-view is for the WWE Universe, the matchup is merely a holdover until the men’s Royal Rumble match winner is crowned. Just as Sasha Banks was put against Ronda Rousey in a one-off matchup to draw the interest of the fans, Balor vs. Lesnar is being booked for the same reasons.

In this scenario, the fans get what they want with Balor getting a title shot and WWE gets what it wants when Lesnar successfully retains, which is a foregone conclusion. Despite the certainty of Balor taking a loss, The Demon needs to be brought out of hiding to even the playing field.

With Vince McMahon’s words about Balor being too small ringing in his head, Balor can adorn himself with the war paint and come out against Lesnar with newfound aggression. Lesnar selling the offense of smaller Superstars can be difficult to believe, but The Demon’s ruthless attacks will convince even the most prominent skeptics about the magnitude of the dream matchup.

While Balor is undefeated on the main roster with the paint, he lost in NXT to Samoa Joe at TakeOver: The End while portraying The Demon, and the loss didn’t hurt his character at all.

It’s clear WWE had been protecting the character since he doesn’t wear the paint in the big matches when he is slated to lose, including on the biggest stage of them all at WrestleMania 34, but it’s time for the company to do something different.

When the WWE Universe sees Balor as The Demon, they will believe he has a shot to beat Lesnar. Whether he wins or loses the match won’t matter since Balor will be elevated by just standing toe-to-toe with the Universal champion and not backing down.

The Demon will bring the fight to The Beast and he will cement his spot back at the top of the card.

Wrestling fans are already behind Balor every week, but the excitement for the war paint is always through the roof. Add in the atmosphere surrounding the Royal Rumble since it takes place at Chase Field in Phoenix, and the building will come unglued when The Demon crawls his way to the ring.

John Cena may not always put over the talented performers that have surpassed him on the WWE ladder, but everything he said about Balor Monday on Raw was right on the money.

Now it’s time for The Demon to prove Cena right and steal the show against Lesnar.

