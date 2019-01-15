Why Kenny Omega Doesn't Need WWE Amid AEW Rumors

Masashi Hara/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling, the new promotion from Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks, is the hottest story in pro wrestling right now, and everyone is waiting to see if another former Bullet Club member will join their ranks.

Kenny Omega recently turned down a contract offer from WWE, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer (h/t Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc), so many are speculating he will sign with AEW.

Some fans might wonder why Omega would turn down an offer from the largest wrestling promotion in the world to work with a brand new company, but the truth is, Omega doesn't need WWE.

Omega Has Built a Good Legacy

The former IWGP heavyweight champion has spent 17 years working for promotions all around the world, including a brief sting in Deep South Wrestling when it was a WWE developmental territory in 2005.

His matches against Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship have been universally praised by fans, and winning the title from Okada made Omega the first Canadian and one of only a handful of people from North America to ever hold the belt.

During his four years with New-Japan Pro Wrestling, Omega won the IWGP United States, Intercontinental and Junior Heavyweight Championships in addition to runs with the junior heavyweight tag titles and NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships.

On top of holding well over a dozen championships from other promotions in Japan and the U.S., Omega was named the top wrestler of 2017 by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.

Being the leader of The Bullet Club after AJ Styles left NJPW gave The Cleaner a lot more exposure. He helped the group remain relevant until being ousted by Rhodes.

Omega's popularity all over the world has put him in a unique position. He can choose whatever promotion he wants and can command top dollar for appearances. Few can say they have the same freedom even after spending time in WWE.

He is More Than Just a Pro Wrestler

Not only has he built up a reputation as one of the most skilled and exciting performers in the industry, but he has turned himself into a valuable brand.

He is mostly associated with the world of pro wrestling, but Omega is also an avid gamer who has become a staple at industry events in recent years and even lent his voice to the character Cody Travers in Street Fighter V.

We even got to see The New Day battle Omega and The Young Bucks on Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown Youtube channel, albeit in video games instead of in the ring.

He was also the face of the advertising campaign for Fire Pro Wrestling in 2018 when the game featured licensed content from NJPW for the first time.

Omega has become popular enough for casual fans to know who he is, and that's saying something when you consider some fans don't pay attention to anything in the business other than WWE programming.

Omega Can Survive Without WWE

For many wrestlers working outside of WWE, just being able to live comfortably without having a day job is considered a success, but Omega is on a different level than most people.

He has turned himself into a commodity. Any company he signs with will get a huge boost in media exposure, especially when it comes to dirt sheets and sports websites.

He can command a high price tag from any company that can afford him, which gives him a lot of options in 2019.

He could choose to work for Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, Dragon Gate, WWE, go back to NJPW or sign with AEW and continue working with Rhodes, The Young Bucks and the recently signed Chris Jericho.

Or, Omega could choose not to sign with anyone and work for multiple companies at the same time on a date-by-date basis. No options are off limits for him at this point in his career.

Omega could go down in history as one of the most popular wrestlers to never appear on Raw or SmackDown, but only time will tell.