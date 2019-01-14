Watch Braun Strowman Flip Limo After Removal from Brock Lesnar Royal Rumble Bout

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 15, 2019

COLOGNE, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 07: Braun Strowman during the WWE Live Show at Lanxess Arena on November 7, 2018 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images)
Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Braun Strowman may want to think twice before he—checks notes—rips the door off a limousine again.

Believing Baron Corbin to be hiding inside a limo backstage at Raw on Monday night, Strowman forcibly removed the driver's side passenger door. Unfortunately for Strowman, the car belonged to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

McMahon told Strowman he was on the hook for $100,000 to pay for the damages to the car. When The Monster Among Men objected, McMahon took away his Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. Strowman responded as anybody would—flipping the limo over entirely.

This is likely a convenient way for WWE to take Strowman off the pay-per-view because he won't be cleared to compete. He underwent surgery to repair a shattered elbow last November.

Strowman defeated Corbin at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs in December, but he did very little in the bout. Instead, multiple Raw stars attacked Corbin, allowing Strowman, who had his right arm in a sling, to put one foot on Corbin's chest for the pinfall.

The question now becomes who will challenge Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, which is quickly approaching on Jan. 27.

