WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 14

1 of 9

Braun Strowman kicked this week's show off and discussed his upcoming Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar, during which he evoked the name of Baron Corbin.

The former Raw general manager made his presence felt and wasted little time playing mind games with The Monster Among Men, insinuating that Strowman is incapable of beating Lesnar. Corbin, on the other hand, will win the Royal Rumble and go somewhere Braun never will: the main event of WrestleMania 35.

Strowman chased Corbin backstage, ran over The Singh Brothers and heeded the advice of Elias, who sang the whereabouts of his target.

When Strowman attacked the nearby limo driver and sent him flying over the hood of the vehicle, Corbin escaped and an enraged Vince McMahon emerged from inside. He stared Strowman down heading into the break.

After the break, McMahon announced that, because of his actions, Strowman had been thrown out of the Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble. An infuriated Strowman ew

Grade

C+

Analysis

Even without the power he once yielded, Corbin is still sticking it to Strowman and potentially costing him a championship opportunity.

That Strowman was so gullible to buy into Corbin's antagonizing, one has to wonder how fans are ever truly supposed to pour their support into his character when he is booked so poorly.

The announcement that he has been removed from the championship encounter against Lesnar is a game changer and leaves fans to wonder who Lesnar will defend against on January 27. More importantly, it creates doubts that management will ever pull the proverbial trigger on Strowman.

Even with the big announcement, this was a show-opening segment aimed at convincing fans to stay tuned that did not feel nearly as hot as it should have been.