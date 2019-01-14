Baker Mayfield, Christian Yelich, More Play in Celeb Softball Game for Charity

Rich Polk/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff and Milwaukee Brewers stars Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun and free agent Mike Moustakas were among the sports luminaries who competed in a charity softball game Sunday.

Kyler Murray apparently isn't the only former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback who can rake as Mayfield hit an inside-the-park home run.

According to TMZ Sports, the event helped the California Strong charity eclipse $1 million in total funds, with the money going to the victims of the California wildfires and shooting in Thousand Oaks, California.

Yahoo Sports' Tim Brown reported California Strong, which was working with the Southeast Ventura County YMCA, had already collected $500,000 before Sunday's game at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California.

Prior to the game, Yelich told People's Nicole Sands he felt the need to act in order to help his fellow Californians.

"We all grew up in these areas, and we saw how much people were struggling and how much help people needed," the Thousand Oaks native said. "We didn't know how California Strong would develop to what it is today, but we just wanted to help out and get people back on their feet from losing everything in their lives."