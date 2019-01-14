6'1" Dunking Sensation Fran Belibi Is Making History Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History Have the Cardinals Found the Next Sean McVay? The Gnarliest Mountain Bike Ride Takes Over the Desert Cheerleader Becomes Record-Setting Running Back Lance's Air Guitar Is the Lakers' New Go-To Celebration Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going? Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s Northwestern May Have CFB's Most Hyped Coach Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑 Ref Who Forced Wrestler to Cut Dreads Banned from Working District The Next Australian Basketball Star Is Taking Over American Hoops Army's Historic Bowl Beatdown Caps Off Epic Season The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL Some of Fortnite's Dances Have Landed Them in Legal Trouble Tour de France Has Nothing on Extreme Downhill Megavalanche JuJu Is a Man of the People Right Arrow Icon

A 6'1", high school senior is making headlines with her wild dunks. Fran Belibi is the only Colorado girl to dunk in-game and is committed to play at Stanford next season. Watch the video above to learn more about why ballers like Steph Curry have noticed this dunking sensation.

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

