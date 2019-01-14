6'1" Dunking Sensation Fran Belibi Is Making History

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJanuary 14, 2019

  1. 6'1" Dunking Sensation Fran Belibi Is Making History

  2. Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses

  3. Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History

  4. Have the Cardinals Found the Next Sean McVay?

  5. The Gnarliest Mountain Bike Ride Takes Over the Desert

  6. Cheerleader Becomes Record-Setting Running Back

  7. Lance's Air Guitar Is the Lakers' New Go-To Celebration

  8. Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl

  9. Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?

  10. Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s

  11. Northwestern May Have CFB's Most Hyped Coach

  12. Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑

  13. Ref Who Forced Wrestler to Cut Dreads Banned from Working District

  14. The Next Australian Basketball Star Is Taking Over American Hoops

  15. Army's Historic Bowl Beatdown Caps Off Epic Season

  16. The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place

  17. NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL

  18. Some of Fortnite's Dances Have Landed Them in Legal Trouble

  19. Tour de France Has Nothing on Extreme Downhill Megavalanche

  20. JuJu Is a Man of the People

Right Arrow Icon

A 6'1", high school senior is making headlines with her wild dunks. Fran Belibi is the only Colorado girl to dunk in-game and is committed to play at Stanford next season. Watch the video above to learn more about why ballers like Steph Curry have noticed this dunking sensation.

   

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Trade? Kemba Wants to Be a Hornets Lifer

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Trade? Kemba Wants to Be a Hornets Lifer

    Jonathan Abrams
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Top 2019 FAs by Position

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Ranking the Top 2019 FAs by Position

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Building the Perfect Roster Under the Cap

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Building the Perfect Roster Under the Cap

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Breaking Down the NFL's Conference Title Games ✍️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Breaking Down the NFL's Conference Title Games ✍️

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report