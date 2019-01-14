Syracuse Orange vs. Duke Blue Devils Odds, College Basketball Betting Pick

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Since becoming ACC rivals Duke leads the series with Syracuse five games to three, including a victory in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament last spring, going 4-3-1 against the spread in the process. Can the Blue Devils cover a big number against the Orange on Monday night in Durham?

College basketball point spread: The Blue Devils opened as 17-point favorites; the total is at 146, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Why Orange can cover the spread

Syracuse is looking to bounce back Monday night after suffering a 73-59 loss at home to Georgia Tech on Saturday. The Orange only trailed the Yellow Jackets by one point at the half but gave up a 17-5 run to begin the second half and could not recover.

On the night Syracuse shot just 32 percent from the floor, while allowing Georgia Tech to shoot a hot 60 percent. Coming into that game the Orange were holding opponents to just 39 percent field-goal shooting this season. Also, prior to Saturday Syracuse had won and covered four games in a row.

For the season the Orange are 2-0 both SU and ATS in true road games, and 1-0 both SU and ATS as underdogs on the college basketball betting lines.

Why Blue Devils can cover the spread

Duke rides a nine-game winning streak into Monday night, which includes a 7-2 ATS run, after stealing an 80-78 victory at Florida State on Saturday. The Blue Devils led the Seminoles by as many as 10 points in the first half, then later trailed by five with 10 minutes to go and by a bucket with two seconds left. But forward Cam Reddish canned an open three-pointer off an inbounds pass at the buzzer for the win.

On the day Duke shot 46 percent from the field while holding Florida State to just 40 percent shooting. The Blue Devils also hit 11 of 24 shots from three-point range.

Duke has now held each of its last nine opponents under 50 percent shooting, and out-rebounded nine of its last 10 foes.

The Blue Devils are also now 7-0 SU and 5-2 ATS against Power 5 opponents this season, and 8-0 SU and 6-2 ATS at home, despite being favored by at least 14 points for every game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Orange vs. Blue Devils college basketball betting pick

Duke forward Zion Williamson is somewhat iffy for this game with an eye injury, so bettors might be wise to wait for an update on his status before getting down. Ultimately, though, while the Blue Devils are likely to win this game outright, playing at home means the spread is a bit more formidable. Smart money here takes Syracuse plus the points.

OddsShark computer pick: 75.4-67.1, Blue Devils (Get college basketball picks on every game via the OddsShark computer)

College basketball betting trends

The total has gone over in four of Syracuse's last five games on the road.

Syracuse is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

Duke is 2-2-2 ATS in its last six games when playing at home against Syracuse.

