10 Superstars Who Deserve Lengthy Run in WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Battle Royals

Credit: WWE.com

With 30 men and women in the Royal Rumble matches, it can be hard for anyone other than the winner to stand out and make a name for themselves, but it isn't impossible.

One of the best ways a Superstar can grab some of the spotlight is putting on a great performance where they simply put on a good show, outlasting the competition for a good amount of time to show that while they couldn't get the job done, they fought admirably.

Often, that is the best a wrestler can ask for, as it keeps them relevant, even in their loss.

With the field of participants for the 2019 Royal Rumble steadily filling up, the spots are dwindling for who will even be competing in the match at all, let alone will stand out by lasting a long time in it.

However, let's play favorites and pick out several men and women who deserve to be featured in their matches by sticking around for a lengthy stretch of time, win or lose.