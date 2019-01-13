Michigan Fires Gymnastics Coach Rhonda Faehn Amid Connection to Larry Nassar

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Michigan has fired assistant gymnastics coach Rhonda Faehn less than a week after she was hired following backlash because of her connection to Larry Nassar.

"I have come to the conclusion that it is not in the best interest of the University of Michigan and our athletic program to continue the consulting contract with Rhonda Faehn," athletic director Warde Manuel said Sunday, per David Jesse of the Detroit Free Press.

"It was the wrong decision, and I apologize. Our student-athletes are our highest priority and I want to do everything in my power to support them fully and put the focus back on their athletic performance."

Faehn, who was a senior vice president of USA Gymnastics, was hired on Jan. 10 and was present at the team's most recent meet on Friday, per Anna Marcus of Michigan Daily.

