Antonio Brown Removes Steelers from Twitter Bio Amid Trade Rumors

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Antonio Brown has officially reached the "it's complicated" stage with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Steelers Depot's Alex Kozora noted Brown removed any mention of the Steelers from his Twitter bio, and there's also no mention of the Steelers in Brown's Instagram bio.

If you're keeping track, this is merely one part of Brown's attempt to somehow extricate himself from Pittsburgh via social media.

CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora reported Jan. 1 that Brown had requested a trade due to ongoing friction with head coach Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac and Ed Bouchette, Brown threw a football at Roethlisberger during a practice leading up to the team's Week 17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Team president Art Rooney II told Dulac on Thursday that it's "hard to envision" Brown remaining with the Steelers when the team opens training camp in July.

With any luck, this saga drags on as long as possible if only to see how much pettier Brown gets online.