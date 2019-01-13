Tom Brady After Patriots' Blowout Win vs. Chargers: 'Everyone Thinks We Suck'

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The New England Patriots clinched a spot in their eighth straight AFC Championship Game with Sunday's 41-28 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, but Tom Brady is still going with the underdog approach.

"I know everyone thinks we suck and you know can't win any games," Brady told CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson as he looked ahead to the upcoming showdown with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. "So we'll see. It'll be fun."

Brady's comments are particularly head-turning considering he is a five-time Super Bowl champion, three-time league MVP and 14-time Pro Bowler who has helped build a modern-day dynasty in New England. One would be hard-pressed to find a legitimate football analyst or fan who thinks the Patriots "suck" with that resume.

That hasn't stopped the Patriots from embracing their status:

It is fair to wonder if Brady is ever going to slow down at 41 years old, and he was perhaps alluding to those trying to predict his eventual decline and picking their opponents prior to these playoff games.

He had an answer for any lingering doubters Sunday by completing 34 of 44 passes for 343 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. He picked apart the Chargers secondary in surgical fashion, hitting receivers in stride and setting his team up for a matchup with the Chiefs for the second time this season.

Brady and Mahomes engaged in a back-and-forth battle in Week 6, and both quarterbacks threw for at least 340 yards as the Patriots came away with a 43-40 win. That one was in New England, but the Chiefs will be at home for the AFC Championship Game.

According to OddsShark, the Chiefs are three-point favorites, so maybe Brady is on to something with this whole underdog approach.