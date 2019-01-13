Sony Open 2019: Red-Hot Matt Kuchar Picks Up 2nd Win in 4 Starts

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Matt Kuchar earned his second victory of the 2019 season with a first-place finish at the Sony Open.

The American entered Sunday with a two-stroke lead and finished 22 under par for the tournament and sealed the win thanks to his 66 in the final round in Honolulu. Andrew Putnam finished four strokes back for second place.

After winning the Mayakoba Golf Classic, Kuchar has now matched a career-high with two victories in a season.

Considering this year is just getting started, we could be ready for a huge 2019 for the 40-year-old.

Final Leaderboard

1. Matt Kuchar (-22)

2. Andrew Putnam (-18)

T3. Marc Leishman (-17)

T3. Hudson Swafford (-17)

T3. Chez Reavie (-17)

T3. Corey Conners (-17)

7. Davis Love III (-16)

T8. Brian Stuard (-15)

T8. Charles Howell III (-15)

T10. Sebastian Munoz (-14)

T10. Sung Kang (-14)

T10. Bryson DeChambeau (-14)

Full results available at PGATour.com

Kuchar entered Sunday with a two-stroke lead over Andrew Putnam, but it evaporated quickly after some rare mistakes in the first few holes:

He was fortunately able to right the ship from there, and a birdie on No. 10 led to a tie with eight holes to play.

While competitors like Marc Leishman and Hudson Swafford moved up the leaderboard with strong performances in Round 4, this was effectively a two-man race between Kuchar and Putnam down the stretch.

The two battled, alternating birdies to keep pace with each other while pulling away from the rest of the field:

However, the round turned quickly when Putnam had his first bogey of the day on the 14th hole. One hole later, Kuchar came through with a clutch 12-foot birdie putt to give him a two-stroke lead:

This began a stretch of three birdies in the final four holes as Kuchar sealed the win.

Though the course provided plenty of opportunities for birdies, Kuchar really took advantage with 24 over the course of the week. He shot a 66 or better in every round and was able to pull away from the competition with his consistent play.

Meanwhile, veteran Davis Love III also had a noteworthy finish, as his 16-under was good enough for seventh.

Bryson DeChambeau also had a strong finish to get into a tie for 10th, his third top-10 in three official events this season.

The PGA Tour will return to the mainland United States next week with the Desert Classic in La Quinta, California.