Super Bowl 2019: Initial Vegas Odds with AFC, NFC Championship Games Set

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Four teams are left standing in the hunt for NFL supremacy.

The New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs will do battle for the AFC title, while the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints are vying for the NFC title.

With Super Bowl Llll on the horizon on Feb. 3 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, we're inching ever closer to crowning a champion in 2019.

For now, let's take a closer look at each conference title game, including the initial Vegas odds.

AFC Championship

Elsa/Getty Images

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Date: January 20th at 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Vegas Odds

Matchup Preview

For the eighth straight season, the Patriots will be playing in the AFC championship game after a 41-28 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Running back Sony Michel was a star in his postseason debut, rushing for 129 yards and three touchdowns, while Tom Brady had an efficient day through the air completing 34 of 44 passes for 343 yards and a touchdown.

The Patriots are now 9-0 on the season at home, compared to just 3-5 on the road, and they'll head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Chiefs high-powered offense with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

The last time the Chiefs were in the AFC title game was 1993 when a team led by Joe Montana and Marcus Allen was ousted by the Buffalo Bills. Their last Super Bowl appearance came in 1969 when they bested the Minnesota Vikings.

A snowy day in Kansas City didn't slow down the Chiefs offense on Saturday, as they beat the Indianapolis Colts 31-13. Running back Damien Williams rushed for 129 yards and scored one of four rushing touchdowns on the game for the Chiefs.

The Patriots won 43-40 when the two teams met earlier this season during Week 6. However, that game was at Gillette Stadium, so this will be a whole different ballgame.

NFC Championship

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints

Date: January 20th at 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Vegas Odds

Matchup Preview

The Rams opened the season 11-1 before going 2-2 over their final four games, two of which were played without star running back Todd Gurley.

Gurley returned for the team's Divisional Round matchup with the Dallas Cowboys and rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. However, he was outshined by C.J. Anderson, who racked up 123 yards and two touchdowns in 30-22 victory.

With that, the Rams are in the NFC title game for the first time since 2001, when Kurt Warner and Marshall Faulk led the team to the Super Bowl and lost to the Patriots.

Meanwhile, the Saints were able to fend off another upset bid from Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles to advance to advance to the NFC title game for the first time since they won the Super Bowl in 2009.

The Saints hosted the Rams during Week 9 and came away with a 45-35 victory.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff threw for 391 yards and three touchdowns in that game, while his Saints counterpart Drew Brees racked up 346 passing yards and four touchdowns.

The Saints are now 7-2 at home on the season, and they open as slight favorites.

Super Bowl Odds

By this time next week, two teams will have punched their ticket to the Super Bowl. Who ya got?