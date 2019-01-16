The CBB Teams Best Built for March Madness Dominance

1 of 9

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech is on its way to becoming the most efficient defense in KenPom.com history, and Jarrett Culver is a strong candidate for National Player of the Year. But beyond Culver, this offense leaves a lot to be desired, scoring 71 points or fewer in its last six games. Great as the defense may be, it's almost impossible to get through the tournament without running into a player or team that catches fire from three-point range. That would likely be the Red Raiders' undoing.

North Carolina Tar Heels

There are times when North Carolina looks great, like in December's home win over Gonzaga or last week's road victory over NC State. But there are also nights when this squad looks like it left its give-a-darn in the locker room. And it's hard to pick a team to win the national championship when it has yet to win more than five consecutive games.

Nevada Wolf Pack

Maybe the hideous loss to New Mexico was just the kick in the pants this team needed. Nevada played much better in subsequent games against San Jose State and Fresno State. And if you like to pick a national champion with a lot of experience, good luck finding any better than the Wolf Pack. They start five fifth-year seniors, and sixth man Jazz Johnson is shooting better than 50 percent from three-point range.

Buffalo Bulls

Speaking of experience, Buffalo has five seniors in its primary seven-man rotation, and it already has impressive wins away from home against Syracuse, San Francisco and West Virginia. The Bulls stomped the No. 4-seeded Arizona in the first round of last year's tournament, and they are ready to at least make it to the second weekend this time around.

Houston Cougars

From mid-December through the loss to Temple last week, it seemed like a lot of people were writing off Houston as "that other team trying to go undefeated." But the Cougars are stout on defense, they have a ton of veteran leadership in the backcourt and they have two certified three-point gunners in Corey Davis Jr. (36.6 percent) and Armoni Brooks (38.1 percent). Houston is a fringe championship contender at best, but it has the makings of a team that could make a deep run.