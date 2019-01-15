College Football Teams Needing to Replace the Most NFL Talent

0 of 7

David Phillip/Associated Press

With the college football season all wrapped up, teams are already planning to fill some big holes in their rosters after some of their most talented players declared for the NFL draft.

Players leaving for the NFL is part of the game. Coaches like Alabama's Nick Saban and Clemson's Dabo Swinney never seem to have an issue replenishing that talent the next season, but other coaches and programs need a couple of years to return to form.

Replacing NFL talent becomes even harder when more and more underclassmen declare early each year. There were a record number of underclassmen declaring last year, with 106 being granted draft eligibility. This year's group of underclassmen declaring has shattered that record.

Incoming freshmen and bench players waiting for their chances to shine will replace these talented NFL prospects. Let's take a look at the teams that have the most NFL talent to replace from the standpoint of both quality and quantity.