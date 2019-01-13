Report: Dolphins Eye QB in 2020 Draft Class with Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It appears the Miami Dolphins' first possession of 2019 will be an organizational punt.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday the Dolphins are preparing for a rebuilding year in 2019 as they eye a high draft pick to select Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, Oregon's Justin Herbert or another top quarterback in the 2020 draft.

The Dolphins are expected to hire New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores as their next head coach. Flores will replace Adam Gase, who went 23-25 in three seasons with the team.

Miami will have the 13th overall pick in this year's draft. While that does not necessarily preclude it from taking a quarterback, the 2019 class of signal-callers is viewed as being far inferior to the more polished 2020 group. Herbert was widely expected to be a top-five pick in 2019 before he announced his intention to return for his senior season.

The 2019 quarterback class is topped by Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins and potentially Oklahoma's Kyler Murray, whose draft status is in question because he is under contract with the Oakland Athletics.

There are questions about Haskins' mobility and college scheme, as Urban Meyer does not have a history of producing elite NFL quarterbacks. Murray's concerns come down almost entirely to his height, which is listed at a perhaps generous 5'10".

It feels like Tagovailoa, barring injury, is a mortal lock to be the top selection in the 2020 draft. He put together a near-flawless first year as a starter at Alabama, flashing the ability to execute every throw on the field and make plays with his feet.

ESPN's Todd McShay told The Dan Patrick Show that Tagovaiola would be the top quarterback in the 2019 class if he were draft-eligible.

The Dolphins, while not among the NFL's best teams, may need to unload some talent to guarantee themselves a top quarterback in the draft next offseason. They went 7-9 in 2018 despite a rash of injuries.

Ryan Tannehill is a below-average starting quarterback but also not awful enough for the team to tank. If Schefter's report proves accurate, there could be a mass exodus of veteran talent this offseason in Miami.