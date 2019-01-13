NFL Playoff Bracket 2019: Sunday TV Schedule, Live-Stream Coverage Info

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The final two spots for the conference championship games will be up for grabs on Sunday, when a pair of divisional-round matchups wrap up the week's NFL action.

On Saturday, the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship Game with a win over the Indianapolis Colts. In the NFC, the No. 2 Los Angeles Rams beat the Dallas Cowboys to progress.

The New England Patriots host the Los Angeles Chargers in Sunday's first matchup, with the New Orleans Saints hosting the Philadelphia Eagles later in the day.

Below is a look at the TV schedule and live-stream information for Sunday's games, as well as predictions for both matchups.

Sunday Playoff Schedule

Divisional Round

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 2 New England Patriots, 1:05 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access and FuboTV

No. 6 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 1 New Orleans Saints, 4:40 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go and FuboTV

Remaining Playoff Schedule



Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 20

NFC Championship Game, 3:05 p.m. ET, Fox

AFC Championship Game, 6:40 p.m. ET, CBS

Super Bowl LIII

Sunday, Feb. 3

NFC Champion vs. AFC Champion, 6:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Where to Watch: NFL playoff games, studio shows and more are available through fuboTV.

Why the Patriots Will Beat the Chargers

Sunday's first game features a pair of veteran quarterbacks: New England's Tom Brady and Los Angeles' Philip Rivers.

Although the Chargers (12-4) had a better regular-season record than the Patriots (11-5), New England is hosting this matchup after it won the AFC East. That will play a huge difference, particularly because the Pats are more accustomed to playing in cold weather.

Not only that, but New England also has more postseason experience. The Patriots have won their division for 10 consecutive seasons, and they have only missed the playoffs once over the past 16 campaigns.

Brady has led New England to five Super Bowl championships, and he will use his experience to lead it to the AFC Championship Game for the eighth straight year.

Expect the Patriots to get an early lead, keep it throughout the game and do enough to hold off the Chargers late.

Why the Saints Will Beat the Eagles

The Saints were dominant during the regular season, rolling to a 13-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They will have home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs, and it should be a loud environment at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

To kick off a postseason run to the Super Bowl, New Orleans must beat the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles. Backup quarterback Nick Foles is leading Philadelphia in the playoffs for the second straight year, as Carson Wentz is again out with an injury.

Although the Eagles have had recent playoff success, they won't be able to take down the Saints.

Much like when these two teams played in the regular season, Drew Brees will lead New Orleans to an impressive offensive showing. The Saints will build a sizable advantage and advance to their first NFC Championship Game since the 2009 season, which was the year they won the Super Bowl.