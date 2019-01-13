NFL Rumors: Steelers Asking Price in Antonio Brown Trade, Potential Suitors

Don Wright/Associated Press

For years, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and wide receiver Antonio Brown have been one of the NFL's most prolific duos. The pair have combined for more than 1,000 air yards in seven different seasons.

However, all good things must come to an end. And so it seems with Brown and the Steelers, the only team for which he has ever played.

As trade rumors have swirled in recent days, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport deepened the intrigue on Saturday morning when he reported on NFL GameDay that rival general managers expect the Steelers can command at least a second-round pick for the star wideout, if not a second and a third:

Rapoport also indicated that the Denver Broncos are one of the teams looking to make a run at Brown. For his part, Broncos wideout and former Pittsburgh teammate Emmanuel Sanders said he would welcome him to Denver with open arms.

But Denver isn't the only team that could make a run at landing Brown.

According to CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora, the Seattle Seahawks, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will also be players in the robust market for the 30-year-old wideout.

And while Rapoport reported that a second-round pick could get the deal done, La Canfora indicated that as interest heats up, a first-round pick might become part of the package. Talks are expected to begin in earnest during the NFL combine, according to La Canfora.

Despite his age and the declining situation in Pittsburgh this season, Brown still totaled 104 receptions for 1,297 yards and an NFL-best 15 touchdowns in 2018.

According to NFL.com's Kevin Patra, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin hasn't spoken to Brown since the receiver missed the team's must-win Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The wideout is under contract with the Steelers through 2012, per Spotrac, but he will only be due $39 million total salary in those years, making him an easy trade acquisition for any team to take on. Furthermore, per La Canfora, the Steelers feel they can "easily" offset the $21 million cap hit that would be incurred in a trade.

Brown doesn't have the youth of a player like Amari Cooper, for whom the Dallas Cowboys gave up a first-round pick to the Oakland Raiders in October.

But Brown's sustained production and continued effectiveness look to be driving his trade stock toward that asking price.