Schefter: Gary Kubiak Eying Return to NFL as OC; Jaguars Among Plenty Interested

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Former Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak is reportedly generating widespread interest around the NFL as an offensive coordinator candidate.

On Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Kubiak has a desire to coach again after getting passed over by the Broncos in their search for a new OC, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are among the interested teams.

The 57-year-old Houston native has served as a senior personnel advisor for Denver since his retirement from coaching after the 2016 season because of health issues.

Kubiak was considered the leading candidate to become the Broncos' offensive coordinator under new head coach Vic Fangio, but discussions revealed the sides had "different ideas on staffing and offensive philosophies," per Schefter.

The Jags are looking for a new coordinator to lead their offense after Nathaniel Hackett was fired in late November and replaced by Scott Milanovich on an interim basis.

Jacksonville finished the 2018 regular season ranked 27th in total offense (302 yards per game) and 31st in scoring offense (15.3 points per game).

While the front office will need to address numerous personnel issues on that side of the ball, starting with finding a better quarterback than Blake Bortles, bringing on Kubiak would likely provide a boost from a scheme standpoint.

Kubiak's teams have finished in the top 10 of points 15 times in 22 years as either an NFL head coach or offensive coordinator.

Along with the Broncos, for whom he served as coordinator from 1995 through 2005 and head coach for the 2015 and 2016 seasons, he's also made stops as the Houston Texans' head coach (2006-2013) and offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens in 2014.