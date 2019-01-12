Chiefs Legend Tony Gonzalez Picks Patrick Mahomes over Drew Brees for NFL MVP

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Although both Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and New Orleans Saints signal-caller Drew Brees made strong MVP cases during the 2018 regular season, 14-time Pro Bowler Tony Gonzalez believes it's an easy call.

"I thought Drew Brees would've had a chance, but 50 touchdowns, 5,000 yards...I mean, it's no contest," the tight end told TMZ Sports.

The 23-year-old Mahomes ranked second in the NFL in passing yards (5,097) and first in touchdown passes (50), finishing 11 scores above the next-closest competitor. The first-year starter also led Kansas City (12-4) to the AFC West title and the top seed in the AFC.

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Brees had another phenomenal year, completing 74.4 percent of his passes for 3,992 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions. He helped New Orleans (13-3) compile the best record in the league.

While Brees has a pair of Offensive Player of the Year awards, he has yet to win a regular-season MVP.

Mahomes and Brees didn't match up in the regular season, though a Super Bowl showdown remains a possibility, as both teams will be in action in the divisional round this weekend.