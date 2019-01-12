Chiefs Legend Tony Gonzalez Picks Patrick Mahomes over Drew Brees for NFL MVP

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2019

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, unseen, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. With the throw, Patrick Mahomes joins Peyton Manning & Tom Brady as the only players with 50+ pass touchdowns in a single season in NFL history. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Although both Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and New Orleans Saints signal-caller Drew Brees made strong MVP cases during the 2018 regular season, 14-time Pro Bowler Tony Gonzalez believes it's an easy call.

"I thought Drew Brees would've had a chance, but 50 touchdowns, 5,000 yards...I mean, it's no contest," the tight end told TMZ Sports.

The 23-year-old Mahomes ranked second in the NFL in passing yards (5,097) and first in touchdown passes (50), finishing 11 scores above the next-closest competitor. The first-year starter also led Kansas City (12-4) to the AFC West title and the top seed in the AFC.

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Brees had another phenomenal year, completing 74.4 percent of his passes for 3,992 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions. He helped New Orleans (13-3) compile the best record in the league.

While Brees has a pair of Offensive Player of the Year awards, he has yet to win a regular-season MVP.

Mahomes and Brees didn't match up in the regular season, though a Super Bowl showdown remains a possibility, as both teams will be in action in the divisional round this weekend.

