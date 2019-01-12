Duke Blue Devils vs. Florida State Seminoles: Odds, Analysis, Betting Pick

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Duke is 6-1 straight up over its past seven ACC meetings with Florida State, but the Seminoles are 4-1 against the spread over the past five, with one outright victory, keeping other games close as underdogs.

FSU is lined as a home dog for Saturday afternoon's battle with the Blue Devils in Tallahassee.

College basketball point spread: The Blue Devils opened as eight-point favorites; the total is at 158, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.



Why Duke Can Cover the Spread

Duke rides an eight-game winning streak into Saturday, after whipping Wake Forest in Winston-Salem on Tuesday night 87-65. The Blue Devils led the Demon Deacons 42-34 at the half and pulled away from there, eventually leading by 28 with five minutes to go. Near the end, up by 20, Duke got a dunk with 30 seconds left and a defensive stop to cover the spread as a 21-point favorite.

On the night, the Blue Devils shot 58 percent from the floor while holding Wake Forest to just 34 percent shooting.

Duke also recently beat Clemson 87-68 to cover a 15-point spread. The Blue Devils are 6-0 SU and 5-1 ATS this season against Power Five opponents, beating Kentucky, Auburn, Indiana, Texas Tech, Clemson and Wake Forest by an average score of 88-69.

Why Florida State Can Cover the Spread

The Seminoles just rebounded from a loss at Virginia to beat Miami 68-62 on Wednesday night. Florida State led the Hurricanes at the half 33-29, fell down 40-37 early in the second half but used a 21-5 run to take control and held on from there.

On the night, the Seminoles only shot 42 percent from the floor but held the Hurricanes to just 38 percent shooting. Florida State also out-rebounded Miami 38-31, won the turnover battle 12-9 and got 41 points from its bench.

Prior to the loss to the still-undefeated Cavaliers, the Seminoles won seven straight.

Florida State is 4-1 this season against Power Five foes, with victories over Florida, LSU and Purdue. The Seminoles are also 8-0 at The Tuck this season.

Duke vs. Florida State College Basketball Betting Pick

Duke caught some flak for just playing its first true road game of this season Tuesday night and might want to make a point here. Also, playing on the road means the spread is a bit more amenable. So despite Florida State's recent ATS success in this series, smart money bets the Blue Devils.

OddsShark computer pick: 82.2-69.1, Blue Devils. Get college basketball picks on every game via the OddsShark computer.

College Basketball Betting Trends

Duke is 5-0 ATS in its past five games.

Duke is 14-7 ATS in its past 21 games on the road.

Florida State is 1-5 ATS in its past six games.

