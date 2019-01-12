Julio Jones: Saban Should Stay at Alabama; Unsure About Trevor Lawrence in NFL

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Former Alabama Crimson Tide star Julio Jones sees no reason for coach Nick Saban to leave Tuscaloosa anytime soon.

When TMZ Sports asked if he believed it was time for Saban to give the NFL another shot after a 44-16 loss to the Clemson Tigers in the 2019 College Football Playoff title game, Jones was firm: "No, hell nah. No. Saban's doing a great job, man. Saban's doing a great job."

"It was one game," Jones said of the blowout loss. "He got 'em there."

Of course, nobody will be looking to run Saban out of town. The legendary college coach has compiled a 146-21 record in 12 years with the Crimson Tide, winning five national championships and reaching two other title games.

Under Saban's command, Alabama is the only program in the nation to make the College Football Playoff in each of its first five years. Bama has not had more than one defeat in a season since 2014.

Jones played for Saban while attending Alabama from 2008 through 2010, becoming the sixth overall pick in the 2011 draft. He said the following about Lawrence in the NFL: "I don't know, man. The league is a different animal, you know, so you never know how guys are going to pan out."

Lawrence, who just completed his freshman season, has two more years remaining before he is eligible to enter the NFL draft.