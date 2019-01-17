Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner: Fight Odds, Time, Date, Live Stream, TV Info

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Nearly a quarter-century after he first turned pro, Manny Pacquiao is still stepping between the ropes.

The legendary boxer could have retired years ago with an ironclad reputation as an all-time great, but at 40 years old and with his best years and biggest fights well behind him, he soldiers on. He just became a champion again, so of course he has to defend the title, right?

Pacquiao (60-7-2, 39 KOs) will put his WBA world welterweight title on the line against Adrien Broner (33-3-1, 24 KOs) on pay-per-view Saturday night at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao won the belt with a seventh-round TKO win over Lucas Matthysse in July 2018, one year after a controversial loss to Australia's Jeff Horn.

The Filipino has more than lived up to his potential as a pro, winning titles across eight divisions, taking on the best in the world and beating nearly all of them.

Broner, on the other hand, is a study in wasted potential or undeserved hype, depending on your point of view. The former four-division world titleholder was once tipped to be one of the sport's biggest stars, but he's lost to top-notch opponents now on three separate occasions (Mikey Garcia, Shawn Porter and Marcos Maidana).

He's also coming off a majority draw with Jessie Vargas, and at age 29—and with several brushes with the law and other controversies on his resume—does not have many opportunities left to prove himself. A win over Pacquiao, even one well past his prime, would be huge for Broner's career.

It's a fight that would have been a much bigger deal roughly six years ago, but it does still have the potential to be an entertaining fight.

Here's how to watch.

Pacquiao vs. Broner Fight Info

When: Saturday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: MGM Grand in Las Vegas

TV: Showtime (PPV, $74.99)

Live Stream: Showtime.com (PPV, $74.99)

Odds: Pacquiao -300 (bet $300 to win $100), Broner +230

Broner is 11 years younger than Pacquiao, stands a shade taller and has a two-inch reach advantage (69" to 67"). He has the physical advantages, but that might not matter on Saturday night. The reason Pacquiao, a sitting senator in the Philippines, is still fighting at his age might be the simplest one: it doesn't feel like work.

"Here's the thing," Pacquiao said, per SportingNews.com's Mark Ortega. "While in training, I am enjoying doing that every day. I'm not tired."

Pacquiao is loving the work, and he's still getting the results. Since losing the megafight to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2015, Pac Man is 3-1.

The only loss is the one to Horn, in which the naturally bigger Australian tried to rough up and brawl with Pacquiao for 12 rounds in his hometown of Brisbane. The judges gave him the fight, even though many felt Pacquiao did the better boxing (the numbers back him up, too).

The loss stung, but Pacquiao came back with his first stoppage since a TKO-win over Miguel Cotto in 2009. Matthysse had no answer for Pacquiao and was done within seven.

Here's how that fight ended, per SportsCenter:

Pacquiao is not quite the whirling, windmilling puncher he was in his heyday, but he still packs some pop. Broner will have to be mindful of his power, even as he has plans of his own to knock out the champion.

"Every fighter is different, but I know if I touch him flush, I'll put him out. It's no secret, he's been to sleep before," said Broner, per Bad Left Hook's Scott Christ.

Broner is no doubt referencing Pacquiao's knockout loss to Juan Manuel Marquez in 2012, which saw the Filipino prizefighter splayed out, motionless, on the mat after a vicious punch from Marquez.

To pull off the same feat as Marquez, Broner will have to harness his talents and focus. He's been working with a no-nonsense trainer in Kevin Cunningham, but even his tutelage couldn't get Broner a win over a fading Vargas.

Broner also likely won't have many friends in the Las Vegas crowd, not with Pacquiao in the opposite corner and with video of his racist comments directed toward Pacquiao and his fans at Thursday's press conference.

Broner certainly is no stranger to playing the villain, but that won't help if he ends up in a close fight and the crowd is amplifying everything Pacquiao lands.

There's a factor that may come into Broner's favor, one that moves in silence. Time is not on Pacquiao's side, and eventually, his body won't let him keep up with younger, talented opponents.

In many sports, you can watch an athlete decline gracefully, but boxers take off so much time between bouts that the end can often come as a shock. The flame snuffs out quietly in the interim, away from the cameras and competition.

Last time out, Pacquiao showed that his talents can still burn brightly. It's why he's the favorite against Broner and one of the best ever. As long as he still has it in him, he should win, but there's always a chance the end of a fighter's career comes before they are ready.

Odds are courtesy of OddsShark and updated as of Thursday, Jan. 17 at 7 a.m. ET.