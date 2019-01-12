NFL Playoff Bracket 2019: Saturday TV Schedule, Live-Stream Coverage Info

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

On Saturday, the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs begins with a pair of matchups that will decide half the teams that will play in the Conference Championships.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts will play in the first game of the day, while the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys will face off in the night matchup.

Below is a look at the schedule and live-stream information for Saturday's games, the schedule for the rest of the postseason and an expanded look at Saturday's matchups.

Saturday Playoff Schedule

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 12

No. 6 Indianapolis Colts at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs, 4:35 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports Live and FuboTV

No. 4 Dallas Cowboys at No. 2 Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go and FuboTV

Remaining Playoff Schedule

Divisional Round

Sunday, Jan. 13

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 2 New England Patriots, 1:05 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 6 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 1 New Orleans Saints, 4:40 p.m. ET, Fox

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 20

NFC Championship Game, 3:05 p.m. ET, Fox

AFC Championship Game, 6:40 p.m. ET, CBS

Super Bowl LIII

Sunday, Feb. 3

NFC Champion vs. AFC Champion, 6:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Saturday Preview

Can Chiefs End Recent Playoff Struggles?

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Chiefs have been one of the top teams in the NFL this season, but they haven't had much success in the playoffs of late.

Dating back to 1993, Kansas City has lost 11 of its last 12 playoff games. Its lone win during that stretch was a victory over the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round in the 2015 season.

The Chiefs have lost their first playoff game each of the past two years. Since winning Super Bowl IV, Kansas City has only been to the AFC Championship Game once—the 1993 season.

Although the Chiefs are coming off a 12-4 regular season and a first-round bye, the Colts are one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Indianapolis has won 10 of its last 11 games, including its Wild Card Round victory over Houston.

"They're very good—one of the best that we'll face all year—but we'll be ready," Kansas City linebacker Dee Ford said, according to Chiefs.com. "We're up for that challenge. Everybody is good at this point in the year, so that's what we expect."

Todd Gurley Set To Return Against Cowboys

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Rams were one of the best teams in the NFL this season, going 13-3 during the regular season. However, they played without star running back Todd Gurley in their last two games as he was out with a knee injury.

Gurley is set to return for Los Angeles' divisional-round matchup against Dallas on Saturday night, setting the stage for a matchup of two of the top running backs in the NFL.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott led the NFL with 1,434 rushing yards this season, while Gurley totaled 1,251 yards, which ranked third.

Gurley returned to practice for the Rams this week, leading to him being cleared for Saturday's game.

"He looks like Todd," Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said, according to the Ventura County Star (h/t NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk). "He looks like the explosive, great back that we're used to seeing."

Of the four divisional round matchups, this is the only one that features two division winners. The Rams won the NFC West and the Cowboys won the NFC East.