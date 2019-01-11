Video: Donovan Mitchell Posterizes JaVale McGee with Epic Tomahawk Slam

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2019

Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell shoots a free throw during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 114-102. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Aaron Gash/Associated Press

On Friday night, basketball fans were treated to a matchup of the reigning dunk contest champ versus one of the NBA's leading shot-blockers.

The result? One of the best posters of the season. 

Late in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell attacked the rim only to have 7'0", 270-pound Lakers center JaVale McGee contest the dunk—and it didn't end well for McGee.

  1. Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?

  2. Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s

  3. Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑

  4. 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List

  5. Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry

  6. Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo

  7. D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50

  8. Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge

  9. CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming

  10. NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos

  11. The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped

  12. Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season

  13. Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer

  14. Happy 30th to KD!

  15. Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback

  16. Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟

  17. The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today

  18. Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball

  19. Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak'

  20. #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒

Right Arrow Icon

It's important to note McGee ranks fourth in the league in blocked shots (2.3 per game). 

Related

    Updated NBA Power Rankings ⬆️⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Updated NBA Power Rankings ⬆️⬇️

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Spo as 'Unhappy as Ever' Despite Beating Celtics

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Spo as 'Unhappy as Ever' Despite Beating Celtics

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Dubs Expect Klay to Stay, Not Join Lakers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Dubs Expect Klay to Stay, Not Join Lakers

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    How Big a Problem Is Lonzo's Shooting?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Big a Problem Is Lonzo's Shooting?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report