Video: Donovan Mitchell Posterizes JaVale McGee with Epic Tomahawk Slam

Video: Donovan Mitchell Posterizes JaVale McGee with Epic Tomahawk SlamJanuary 12, 2019
On Friday night, basketball fans were treated to a matchup of the reigning dunk contest champ versus one of the NBA's leading shot-blockers.
The result? One of the best posters of the season.
Late in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell attacked the rim only to have 7'0", 270-pound Lakers center JaVale McGee contest the dunk—and it didn't end well for McGee.
Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?
Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s
Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑
4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List
Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry
Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo
D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50
Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge
CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming
NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos
The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped
Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season
Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer
Happy 30th to KD!
Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback
Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟
The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today
Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball
Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak'
#JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒
It's important to note McGee ranks fourth in the league in blocked shots (2.3 per game).
Updated NBA Power Rankings ⬆️⬇️