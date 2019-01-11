Video: Donovan Mitchell Posterizes JaVale McGee with Epic Tomahawk Slam

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

On Friday night, basketball fans were treated to a matchup of the reigning dunk contest champ versus one of the NBA's leading shot-blockers.

The result? One of the best posters of the season.

Late in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell attacked the rim only to have 7'0", 270-pound Lakers center JaVale McGee contest the dunk—and it didn't end well for McGee.

It's important to note McGee ranks fourth in the league in blocked shots (2.3 per game).