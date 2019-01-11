Dolphins HC Rumors: Miami Focused on Patriots' Brian Flores for Open Job

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins are focused on New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores for their head-coaching vacancy, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

No deal has been reached, and nothing can be made official with Flores until New England's season is over. However, per Rapoport, Flores is Miami's top target.

Flores took over the Patriots' play-calling on defense after former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia was hired as the Detroit Lions head coach last year. New England's defense ranked seventh in scoring this past season, surrendering 20.3 points per game.

Miami is looking to replace Adam Gase, who was fired at the conclusion of the 2018 regular season after going 23-25 with just one playoff appearance in three seasons.

The 37-year-old Flores has spent his entire NFL coaching career on Bill Belichick's staff in New England. A linebacker at Boston College, he joined the Patriots in 2004 as a scouting assistant and has taken on a number of different roles within the organization. The Brooklyn, New York, native has spent the past three seasons as linebackers coach after having served as the safeties coach in the four prior seasons.

Flores was a candidate for the Arizona Cardinals' head-coaching opening last year.

Unfortunately for Miami, NFL rules prohibit organizations from hiring coaches away from a competitor until their respective team has concluded its season. Flores is unavailable to be officially hired, as New England will host the Los Angeles Chargers in the divisional round on Sunday.