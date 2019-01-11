Thierry Henry Talks Up 'Interesting' Michy Batshuayi

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Michy Batshuayi of Chelsea looks on during The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Chelsea and Newcastle on January 28, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Julian Finney/Getty Images

Thierry Henry discussed his familiarity with Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi within the context of AS Monaco adding more players during the January transfer window.

Former Belgium assistant coach Henry described Red Devils international Batshuayi as "a player who can be interesting," per Sky Sports News.

However, Henry also said any interest Monaco might have in the 25-year-old is far from concrete: "Nothing is done. You have to be patient. It's important that players know the championship, though."

Henry worked with Batshuayi for the Belgium national team.
YURI CORTEZ/Getty Images

Knowing about life in the French top flight isn't a problem for Batshuayi. He came to fame at Monaco's rivals Marseille, leaving the club to move to Chelsea in 2016.

He has largely struggled in west London, despite ending his first season by scoring the goal that clinched the Premier League title for the Blues. Subsequent loan spells at Borussia Dortmund and Valencia haven't improved Batshuayi's standing.

Los Che general director Mateu Alemany said on Thursday that Batshuayi's loan will end early, per BBC Sport. It will bring to an end a disappointing spell:

Batshuayi's exit from La Liga could present an opportunity for Henry, who coached the striker for Belgium under Roberto Martinez. Monaco are already thought to be working on a deal to sign a second Chelsea player in the winter market:

The Ligue 1 side announced the arrival of Batshuayi's Chelsea team-mate Cesc Fabregas on Friday:

Pairing Fabregas' vision and technique with a prolific striker could end Monaco's relegation worries in Ligue 1. The club is second from bottom and has an obvious need for a player with Batshuayi's pace and power to lead the line.

Henry has been relying on a combination of youth and experience up top, The latter quality is provided by 32-year-old Radamel Falcao, who appears past his prolific best.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Moussa Sylla and 23-year-old Rony Lopes are attacking midfielders being tasked to play up front.

Batshuayi's recent form doesn't suggest he can be the answer to Monaco's woes in the final third. However, he did respond well to life in France, scoring 17 league goals during his final season for Marseille.

Fabregas is the ideal player to unlock Batshauyi's potential.
Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Batshuayi also hasn't had a player as adept at creating chances as Fabregas supplying him recently. Joining Monaco to work with a manager who knows him and a former team-mate who can get the best out of him would be the perfect tonic for Batshuayi's ailing career.

