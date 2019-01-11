Gabriel Landeskog Highlights 2019 NHL All-Star Game's Last 4 In

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2019

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) skates during warm-ups before the start of a preseason NHL hockey game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The NHL announced on Friday the final four players to be selected for the 2019 NHL All-Star Game.

Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog, Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner, Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang were all voted in by the fans.

The initial rosters were revealed on Jan. 3, but a final vote was held for each of the four divisions to add one player to each team.

         

