Cody Parkey on Missed Game-Winning Kick vs. Eagles: 'You Live for Those Moments'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey appeared Friday on the Today show to discuss his missed field goal in last week's NFC Wild Card Round playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Parkey expressed remorse and disappointment for failing to come through with the game-winning kick:

The 2014 Pro Bowler noted that "you live for those moments" as a kicker and divulged that he felt confident prior to the kick.

With the Bears trailing 16-15, Parkey's 43-yard attempt deflected off the left upright and then off the crossbar before falling to the ground:

The kick, which has since been named the "double doink," sparked a celebration among the Eagles and their fans—and disappointment in Chicago.

It was later determined that Parkey's kick was partially blocked by Eagles defensive tackle Treyvon Hester, which likely contributed to the miss.

After bouncing around between the Eagles, Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins in his first four NFL seasons, the 26-year-old Parkey signed a four-year deal with the Bears prior to the 2018 season.

His first season in Chicago didn't go well with 10 missed kicks during the regular season. He was 23-of-30 on field goals and 42-of-45 on extra points.

While it was a difficult end to the season for Chicago, Parkey and the Bears are positioned to possibly make a deep run in 2019 due to their stacked defense and the continued development of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.