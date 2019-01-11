NFL Playoffs, Tottenham-Manchester United, and More to Watch This Week

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Must-Watch: NFL DIVISIONAL PLAYOFFS

The road to the Super Bowl continues this weekend with four terrific matchups.

No. 6 Indianapolis Colts at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs

Saturday, 4:35 p.m. ET on NBC

Line: Chiefs -5.5

Although the Colts certainly aren’t the favorite in this one, Andrew Luck will be licking his chops to go up against the Chiefs’ second-worst passing defense in the league. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes will look to become the first quarterback this postseason to win his first career playoff start, unlike his counterparts in Lamar Jackson, Mitchell Trubisky and Deshaun Watson. He also hopes to break Kansas City’s drought of not winning a home playoff game since 1993. Wait, who’s the underdog here again?

Anyways, here’s the greatest Andrew Luck quote of all time.

No. 4 Dallas Cowboys at No. 2 Los Angeles Rams

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET on Fox

Line: Rams -7

Similar to the Chiefs, Dallas also has a playoff demon they’re trying to exorcise. Over the past 25 seasons, the Cowboys have played seven postseason games on the road and have lost them all. The good news for Dallas is that Ezekiel Elliott is going up against one of the worst rushing defenses in the league in LA. He also kept it simple when describing the play of his quarterback Dak Prescott.

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 2 New England Patriots

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Line: Patriots -4.5

The Chargers are the best road team in the NFL, going 9-0 in the regular season and last week’s Wild Card game over Baltimore. However, the Patriots haven’t lost a divisional playoff game since 2011 and are expected to host the game in a good amount of snow, a less-than-ideal circumstance for their Golden State opponents. Regardless of who comes out the winner, history will be made.

No. 6 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 1 New Orleans Saints

Sunday, 4:40 p.m. ET on Fox

Line: Saints -8

The Eagles were annihilated by the Saints in Week 11, losing 48-7 in one of the worst losses of the season. Although the defending Super Bowl champs surely aren’t just happy to be here, they certainly counted their blessings after what happened in their Wild Card game last week. Did you somehow forget? We’re here to remind you again (sorry, Bears fans).

Watch This: Tottenham vs. Manchester United

As Tottenham attempts to keep within reach of Liverpool’s six-point lead at the top of the EPL table, Manchester United is soaring at the moment with five straight wins since firing Jose Mourinho and hiring caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, reports claim that the Red Devils’ front office has their eyes on Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino as a permanent replacement at the end of the season. Pochettino has made his frustrations with Tottenham’s lack of spending clear.

The two clubs kick off on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

Three more things to watch

1. No. 1 Duke takes on No. 13 Florida State in a major ACC matchup at the early stages of conference play. Zion Williamson continues to make his case as the top pick in June’s NBA Draft after one of the most dominant performances in Duke history earlier in the week. What will he do next? Watch on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN.

2. You can catch every NBA League Pass game right here on B/R Live, including the Golden State Warriors vs. Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET. The rookie and Kevin Durant are in rare company.

Here’s how to sign up to watch on B/R Live and here’s the full NBA schedule.

3. Bragging rights are on the line as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders face off for the second time in three days. Their matchup on Thursday night went the Islanders’ way, as Mat Barzal continued to wreak havoc on his crosstown rival.Watch the rematch on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Quick Catch-Up

1. Clemson picked apart Alabama 44-16 on Monday night to win their second title in three years and third overall. Trevor Lawrence showed the nation what the true freshman was capable of, throwing for 347 yards and three touchdowns on 62% completion. Meanwhile, the 28-point loss was Nick Saban’s worst since joining the Crimson Tide in 2007. The Tigers couldn’t help but troll their opponents in the post-game locker room.

2. If the New Orleans Saints weren’t already motivated to beat the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend and advance to the NFC Championship, this will probably do it.

3. Vince Carter began his career with the Toronto Raptors in 1998, playing six seasons for the team and solidifying himself as a fan favorite. 15 years since he put on their jersey, the fans still showed respect to the legend. He still had a job to do after, though.

4. Although Oklahoma quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray was drafted 9th overall by the Oakland Athletics in the 2018 MLB Draft and was to receive a $4.6 million signing bonus if he chose to play baseball at the end of his college football career, it appears the talented two-sport athlete is considering the NFL instead.







