Rick Nash Retires from NHL After 15 Seasons over Concern Related to Brain Injury

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

NHL winger Rick Nash announced his retirement Friday at the age of 34.

TSN's Darren Dreger tweeted the following statement made by Nash's agent, Joe Resnick, on behalf of the 15-year NHL veteran:

Nash decided against signing with a team during the offseason in an attempt to recover from a concussion he suffered last season.

The seasoned power forward spent the 2017-18 campaign split between the New York Rangers and Boston Bruins, finishing with 21 goals and 13 assists in 71 games.

In 1,060 career NHL regular-season contests, Nash racked up 437 goals and 368 assists for 805 points. He also recorded 46 points in 89 career playoff games.

Nash was originally selected No. 1 overall in the 2002 NHL draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets, and he went on to enjoy much of his greatest success with that franchise.

He scored at least 30 goals in seven of his nine campaigns in Columbus, and he topped 40 goals on two occasions.

Nash remains the Blue Jackets' leader in most major offensive categories, including goals (289), assists (258) and points (547).

He was traded to the Rangers in 2012 and went on to spend parts of six seasons with the Blueshirts.

Nash's best season in New York was 2014-15 when he scored a career-high 42 goals and added 27 assists.

The previous season, Nash played in the Stanley Cup Final for the first and only time in his career, but the Rangers fell to the Los Angeles Kings.

All told, Nash played in six NHL All-Star Games, was a one-time Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy winner as the NHL's leading goal scorer and won a pair of Olympic gold medals for Canada in 2010 and 2014.

With the possibility of Nash signing this season now off the table, teams in need of some scoring punch will be forced to explore trade options in the coming weeks.