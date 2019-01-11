Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Put NYC Apartment on Market for $17.5 Million

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Less than one year after buying the property, former MLB star Alex Rodriguez and singer Jennifer Lopez have reportedly put their New York apartment on the market.

The asking price? A whopping $17.5 million.

There doesn't appear to be any trouble in paradise—in fact, it's the complete opposite. Per Page Six's Ian Mohr and Emily Smith, the Park Avenue apartment is "too small" and the couple "need[s] something bigger for the family."

According to TMZ, the 4,000-square-foot apartment features three bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Both Rodriguez and Lopez have two children from previous relationships.

TMZ reported in March 2018 that "J-Rod" purchased the apartment for a cool $15.3 million. If their asking price is met, they would turn a profit of more than $2 million on the property in approximately 10 months.

And while the price may sound steep, Mohr and Smith notes that a pair of other apartments at the address are on the market in the range of $40 million.