Report: Bears 'Keenly Interested' in Chuck Pagano as New Defensive Coordinator

The Chicago Bears are reportedly interested in pursuing former Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported the Bears potentially view Pagano as the top outside candidate to replace Vic Fangio, who took the Denver Broncos head coaching job.

Pagano, 58, was the Colts' coach from 2012-2017. He previously served as the defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens and has been a defensive assistant since the 1980s at both the pro and collegiate level.

