The Titan Games 2019 Results, Highlights from Episode 2

The Titan Games 2019 Results, Highlights from Episode 2January 11, 2019
After a drama-filled debut of The Titan Games last week, the second episode certainly didn't disappoint.
The NBC show hosted by Dwayne Johnson provides a platform for "people who always had the ability, but never the chance to unlock their full potential." Several everyday people certainly took advantage of the opportunity Thursday.
Bridger Buckley was the first to beat the Mount Olympus obstacle course with a narrow victory over Steven Hoppe.
The Titan Games @nbctitangames
It can be anyone’s game when it comes to Mount Olympus. Witness @steven_hoppe14 and @bridger_buckley’s EPIC nail-biter finish. https://t.co/nI7R0kvcsz
Buckley is a former football player and Washington State student who showed his strength and versatility in an impressive performance in both rounds.
In the woman's battle, it was engineer Nika Sedghi who cruised to victory with a dominant performance against Christina Luna.
Dwayne Johnson @TheRock
Wow! She made me proud with that performance! Congratulations @neeks_93 our new female TITAN!! And what a display of heart and grit from @beastnthebeauty. Thank you everyone who watched tonight! See you next Thurs on @NBCTitanGames! 💪🏾🖤🥇 #TitanGames https://t.co/g7FImsJVF1
She provided her thoughts on the moment on her Twitter account:
Nika Sedghi @neeks_93
@nbctitangames No words can desdcribe that feeling of standing up on top hearing the crowd roar & seeing the stadium LIGHT UP!!! @nbctitangames #TitanGames
While Mount Olympus was the main event, the first preliminary battle arguably stole the show.
Melissa Alcantara made her way to the next round after a grueling matchup with Luna in the Lunar Impact competition, where the competitors had to push the other off the ledge:
The Titan Games @nbctitangames
In the #TitanGames arena, defeat is not the answer. .@fitgurlmel summoned all her athletic power to deliver a legendary comeback you have to see to believe. https://t.co/thujhfrmsq
The come-from-behind effort required both physical and mental endurance, which epitomized what this competition is all about.
Those watching along appreciated the battle:
Dwayne Johnson @TheRock
@nbctitangames I witnessed that live and it was truly one of the most inspiring things I’ve ever witnessed in sports. Two women who pushed past their hardest pains. @BeastNTheBeauty and @FitGurlMel all our daughters will be proud of that. #TitanGames
Liam McHugh @liam_mchugh
This was amazing to call. Incredible drive and desire. Not a bad way to start off tonight’s episode! https://t.co/rs9GVdpCZh
Dany Garcia @DanyGarciaCo
One of the most iconic moments of the #TitanGames thus far. Your sacrifice and strength were incredible to witness. 👏🏻👏🏻💙💙 @beastnthebeauty and @fitgurlmel. #TitanGames https://t.co/latBuLkMJC
Alcantara, a personal trainer who gained online fame while working with Kim Kardashian, unfortunately suffered a knee injury in the competition and couldn't continue. This allowed Luna to compete in the obstacle course, although she couldn't defeat Seghi.
In the other preliminary matchups, Buckley outlasted professional wrestler Robbie Strauss in the Hammering Ram, a competition that resembled a one-man army storming a medieval castle.
Seghi advanced with the Tower Drop, which was a giant version of "kerplunk" with much heavier bars. Hoppe knocked out Montez Blair in Uprising, breaking giant concrete slabs with a pulley.
While all eight competitors displayed incredible strength, Buckley and Seghi were the best of the best and leave the day as Titans.
