The Titan Games 2019 Results, Highlights from Episode 2

After a drama-filled debut of The Titan Games last week, the second episode certainly didn't disappoint.

The NBC show hosted by Dwayne Johnson provides a platform for "people who always had the ability, but never the chance to unlock their full potential." Several everyday people certainly took advantage of the opportunity Thursday.

Bridger Buckley was the first to beat the Mount Olympus obstacle course with a narrow victory over Steven Hoppe.

Buckley is a former football player and Washington State student who showed his strength and versatility in an impressive performance in both rounds.

In the woman's battle, it was engineer Nika Sedghi who cruised to victory with a dominant performance against Christina Luna.

She provided her thoughts on the moment on her Twitter account:

While Mount Olympus was the main event, the first preliminary battle arguably stole the show.

Melissa Alcantara made her way to the next round after a grueling matchup with Luna in the Lunar Impact competition, where the competitors had to push the other off the ledge:

The come-from-behind effort required both physical and mental endurance, which epitomized what this competition is all about.

Those watching along appreciated the battle:

Alcantara, a personal trainer who gained online fame while working with Kim Kardashian, unfortunately suffered a knee injury in the competition and couldn't continue. This allowed Luna to compete in the obstacle course, although she couldn't defeat Seghi.

In the other preliminary matchups, Buckley outlasted professional wrestler Robbie Strauss in the Hammering Ram, a competition that resembled a one-man army storming a medieval castle.

Seghi advanced with the Tower Drop, which was a giant version of "kerplunk" with much heavier bars. Hoppe knocked out Montez Blair in Uprising, breaking giant concrete slabs with a pulley.

While all eight competitors displayed incredible strength, Buckley and Seghi were the best of the best and leave the day as Titans.