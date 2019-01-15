Big-Name NFL Players Who Could Get Cut This Offseason

0 of 8

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

As impending free agents, some players are prepared to hit the open market and earn more money on new deals. In other cases, teams will cut big-name veterans in order to clear cap space.

Technically, production isn't the bottom line in the NFL. Salary plays a significant factor in roster decisions. Before the calendar year turns in March, front office executives consult with coaches and assess the team's cap space. Did a starter with a lucrative contract underperform? What will he cost to keep around next year?

Oftentimes, the answers to those questions dictate the fate of notable talents in the league, which includes those with an All-Pro or Pro Bowl season on their resume and primary starters. Within months, key contributors may need to look for work elsewhere before the beginning of the 2019 campaign.

Among the established veterans, who could be phased out because of subpar production or become a cap casualty?