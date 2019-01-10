Robert Lewandowski Only Wanted Real Madrid Transfer, Says Striker's Former Agent

TF-Images/Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski only had eyes for Real Madrid if he had left Bayern Munich last summer, according to the striker's former agent Cezary Kucharski.



The Poland international was long linked with a transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu leading up to last summer, but a move never materialised. Kucharksi told Pilka Nozna (h/t AS) Lewandowski didn't want to leave Bayern for the Premier League or Ligue 1, with Madrid his destination of choice:

“We could have fought for the transfer but there was a risk involved. Our actions could have been insufficient to take him to Madrid or to sign a much more advantageous contract with Bayern. In football business, I never wanted to risk my client.

“He had a lot of options of clubs. The thing is that a move to France [PSG] did not suit his wife and they did not want to move to England. The only thing that counted for Robert was the Spanish sun, and Real Madrid.”

His old representative had already divided from Lewandowski by the time last summer's transfer window opened, with Pini Zahavi—a major player among agents—replacing him not long after their split.

Lewandowski has since become more vocal in his desire to forge a future at the Allianz Arena and even suggested he could hang up his boots in Bavaria, per Goal's Ronan Murphy:

Kucharski added that he felt Zahavi's involvement barricaded Lewandowski from getting a move to Real: "The minute Lewandowski's connection with [new agent] Zahavi was announced, it was clear to me that there was no possibility of signing for Real Madrid."

Los Blancos could certainly do with a man of Lewandowski's talents after they sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer, and with him went a substantial component of their attack. Real have scored 26 goals in La Liga so far this season—six other teams have either matched or beaten that number.

Although the Pole has hinted he's happy to remain with Bayern, the prolific hitman also made clear his desire to see big names arrive at the Allianz to boost their silverware prospects, per journalist Manuel Veth:

Behind Karim Benzema, 25-year-old Mariano Diaz is the only other natural striker option at Real's disposal, but Lewandowski could also be more difficult to lure following their fall from grace this season.

Julen Lopetegui and the incumbent Santiago Solari have both struggled since succeeding Zinedine Zidane as managers. Lewandowski continues to produce elite figures—22 goals in 24 games this season—and remains one of the world's hottest assets:

There's little doubt Lewandowski could succeed in the short term if he were to marry up with Real, but as he prepares to turn 31 in August, Los Blancos could decide he doesn't hold enough value in the long run.

That said, it doesn't sound as though it would take much to convince Lewandowski to make the move to Madrid.