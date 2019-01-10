Sergei Bobrovsky Sent Home by Blue Jackets After Undisclosed 'Incident'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2019

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes a save during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 in Sunrise, Fla. The Blue Jackets defeated the Panthers 4-3 in overtime. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky will not join the team for Thursday night's matchup against the Nashville Predators due to an undisclosed incident, per BlueJackets.com

"There are certain expectations and values that we have established for our players that define our culture," general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said Wednesday. "An incident occurred in which Sergei failed to meet those expectations and values, so we made the decision that he would not be with the team for tonight's game. This is an internal matter and we will have no further comment at this time."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

