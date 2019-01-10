TMZ: Barry Cofield Pleads Not Guilty to Heroin Possession After Smashing Cop Car

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Former NFL defensive lineman Barry Cofield pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of "heroin possession and DUI causing damage or injury" stemming from a July incident in Florida, according to TMZ Sports.

Per that report, Seminole County police officers said they found Cofield passed out in his Cadillac Escalade early in the morning of July 3, and when they attempted to wake him, he drove away from police and led them on a chase through a gated community.

TMZ continued:

"Eventually, cops say they used a squad car to block Cofield in—but he tried to ram through the vehicle. That's when cops got out of their cars and tried to smash in Cofield's window in an effort to drag him out of the driver's seat.

"Cofield ultimately surrendered—and cops say during the arrest they found two small baggies of heroin in his pocket."

Police also said Cofield smelled of alcohol, and he was initially booked on charges of "heroin possession, assaulting an officer, DUI, resisting arrest and fleeing from police," though his charges were eventually reduced to possession of heroin and DUI.

He faces up to five years in prison if he's convicted on both charges.