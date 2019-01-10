Sergio Ramos Says Santiago Solari, Isco Situation 'Complicated' for Real Madrid

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has said the dynamic between manager Santiago Solari and midfielder Isco is "complicated" for the club.

Since Solari's appointment as Los Blancos boss, Isco has fallen out of favour and as of yet, the Spain international has not started a La Liga fixture under the current manager. On Wednesday, the playmaker was again left out of the XI, as Madrid beat Leganes 3-0 in the Copa del Rey.

Speaking after winning a prize at the Siete Estrellas sports gala, Ramos said it's a difficult situation for Isco, per Carlos Forjanes of AS:

"It's complicated, at Real Madrid, everyone wants to play and that makes the coach's job even more difficult.

"But this is Madrid and the issue is always who gets to play and who doesn't, if we need to sign a striker, who should be in goal ... the newspapers always need something to write about and we're doing our best to help them, so that you don't get bored."

Ramos was speaking a day after he found the net in the clash with Leganes, bringing up a landmark number of career goals for the defender:

Prior to the match with Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu, Isco has been included in the XI for Copa matches and has performed well.

Unsurprisingly, Solari was asked about the player's omission after the game and preferred to focus on the team performance:

Having worked hard to cement himself as a crucial player under former manager Zinedine Zidane, helping Madrid win three UEFA Champions League prizes in a row, Isco's stock has slumped this season.

At the moment, in the final third Solari is relying on the industrious Lucas Vazquez and the raw potential of Vinicius Jr. ahead of the established star. Even when Madrid have suffered tough results, of which there have been plenty this term, he's not given Isco an opportunity in the top flight from the off.

Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC commented on how the methods being employed by Solari don't appear to suit Isco at the moment:

Still, there's little doubt that if Solari could get Isco back in form then he would make Madrid a much better side, especially given how frequently in 2018-19 the team has appeared to be struggling for fluency in the final third of the pitch.

Despite his recent marginalisation, among the Madridistas Isco remains a popular figure:

Earlier in his Madrid career, Isco was always battling to get regular minutes before he secured his place as a key man under Zidane. To have lurched back into this current position will be doubly disappointing for him a result.

According to Juan Ignacio Garcia-Ochoa of Marca, the relationship between Isco and Solari is now "broken." As a result, it's difficult to see how manager and player can co-exist at the Santiago Bernabeu, meaning this summer and the buildup to it will be critical for the duo.